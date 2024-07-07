Thousands impacted by power outage near Lac du Bonnet

More than 2,500 customers were without power near Lac du Bonnet, Man., and it’s not clear when it will be restored.

Just before 6 p.m. Sunday, Manitoba Hydro posted on X saying crews are working on an outage affecting customers in Poplar Bay, Lee River and Erickson Point.

“No estimated time of restoration yet,” the post read. “Appreciate your patience!”

The cause of the outage is unknown.

On Monday, Manitoba Hydro's outage map showed no outages in the affected areas.