WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Thousands impacted by power outage near Lac du Bonnet

    Manitoba Hydro
    Share

    More than 2,500 customers were without power near Lac du Bonnet, Man., and it’s not clear when it will be restored.

    Just before 6 p.m. Sunday, Manitoba Hydro posted on X saying crews are working on an outage affecting customers in Poplar Bay, Lee River and Erickson Point.

     

    “No estimated time of restoration yet,” the post read. “Appreciate your patience!”

    The cause of the outage is unknown.

    On Monday, Manitoba Hydro's outage map showed no outages in the affected areas.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Money problems can be an early sign of dementia

    Financial files in disarray. Late payments and last-warning service-cutoff notices. Multiple daily bank withdrawals. Out-of-character purchases. When a family member who has been fairly responsible with money all their lives becomes careless with their finances, it may be one sign of as-yet-undiagnosed dementia.

    Hurricane Beryl: More than 1.5 million without power in Texas

    Hurricane Beryl swept ashore in Texas as a Category 1 storm in the dark of the early morning hours Monday, lashing Houston with heavy rains and powerful winds, and knocking out power to 1.5 million homes and businesses as fast rising waters caused street flooding and prompted rescues.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News