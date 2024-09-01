Thousands march through downtown Winnipeg for annual Sikh celebration

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of downtown Winnipeg Sunday to commemorate Nagar Kirtan -- an annual Sikh celebration that takes place around the world.

This year’s Nagar Kirtan celebration fell on Sept. 1, marking the 420th anniversary of the installation of Guru Granth Sahib, or the Sikh scriptures.

“Guru Granth Sahib Ji is not just a book of scriptures, but it is a light that tells people to live their life according to those divine rules, so that you can have a better life,” said Amrit Gundhu, Sikh Society treasurer.

A colourful parade made its way from Memorial Park down York Avenue, showcasing a number of floats organized by community groups. Spectators could be seen offering a monetary donation to pay tribute to Guru Granth Sahib.

The parade featured a number of community floats and performers on Sept. 1, 2024. (Alexandra Holyk/CTV News Winnipeg)

Members of the Sikh Motorcycle Club roared their Harleys as thousands walked alongside them.

The Sikh Society of Manitoba has been organizing the annual event in Winnipeg for 25 years.

“We are just telling people about what the beliefs are and what are the teachings of Guru Granth Sahib, and who we are,” said Davinder Muker, who serves on the Sikh Society of Manitoba’s board of directors.

“This is for all the Winnipeg people who live in Winnipeg, even outside of Winnipeg,” Muker continued. “This is for everyone.”

The event also features a variety of vendors, food stalls and performers.

Organizers said it’s great to see people from all backgrounds at Nagar Kirtan, since it emphasizes the teaching of Guru Granth Sahib.

“It feels very it is very exciting to see not only people from the Sikh community, but everybody else,” said Gundhu. “That is actually the main teaching of Guru Granth Sahib Ji, is treat everybody equally.”

Festivities also took place in Brandon, Man.