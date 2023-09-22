Winnipeg

    • Thousands of dollars of stolen property found at rural Manitoba property: RCMP

    Manitoba RCMP seized thousands of dollars in stolen property when a search warrant was executed on Sept. 20, 2023. (Source: Manitoba RCMP) Manitoba RCMP seized thousands of dollars in stolen property when a search warrant was executed on Sept. 20, 2023. (Source: Manitoba RCMP)

    Manitoba RCMP has seized thousands of dollars of stolen property and three people were arrested after a search warrant was executed this week.

    On Sept. 20, officers from multiple detachments searched a property in the RM of Gimli as part of an ongoing investigation.

    Police were able to find "tens of thousands of dollars" of stolen property which ranged from vehicles to commercial tools.

    Investigators said the stolen property is from all over southern Manitoba.

    Officers also found a carbine-style gun, ammunition and a small amount of methamphetamine.

    Three people were arrested – two men aged 27 and 63, and a 42-year-old woman – and they have been charged with possessing stolen property, two counts of possessing a controlled substance and firearm-related charges.

    RCMP continues to investigate and are working on returning the stolen property to the rightful owners.

