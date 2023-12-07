Thousands of toys collected in this year's Toy Mountain

Winnipeggers showed up to support families in need this year, donating thousands of toys for Salvation Army's Toy Mountain.

CTV and Salvation Army teamed up for the two-day Toy Mountain toy drive at C.F. Polo Park last weekend. It brought in more than $56,000 along with 6,500 toys – a jump of around 1,500 toys from last year.

Salvation Army says about 300 families are coming to the Toy Centre every weekday from this week until Dec. 21, so it is not too late to donate a new and unwrapped toy or gift.

The gifts can be dropped off at a number of locations including Scotiabank branches, Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service stations and Toys ‘R’ Us locations. Winnipeggers can find the nearest donation location, or can make a donation online at the Toy Mountain website.