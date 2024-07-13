Thousands without power as thunderstorms roll through southern Manitoba

Thousands of people are without power after severe weather rocked southern parts of the province Friday night and Saturday morning.

According to Manitoba Hydro’s outage map, nearly 2,000 customers in the Whiteshell, Man., area are affected, while more than 1,400 are impacted near Lac du Bonnet.

Over 1,100 customers are without power between Big Whiteshell Lake and Rennie.

In a post on X, the Crown corporation said crews are responding to the new outages. “Your patience as we assess the situation and continue to work on restoration is appreciated,” it wrote.

Swan River outages

Some customers in the Swan River area didn’t have power overnight, but Manitoba Hydro said it hopes to repair most of the damage by the end of the day.

This is a developing story. More to come.