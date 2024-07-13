Thousands without power as thunderstorms roll through southern Manitoba
Thousands of people are without power after severe weather rocked southern parts of the province Friday night and Saturday morning.
According to Manitoba Hydro’s outage map, nearly 2,000 customers in the Whiteshell, Man., area are affected, while more than 1,400 are impacted near Lac du Bonnet.
Over 1,100 customers are without power between Big Whiteshell Lake and Rennie.
In a post on X, the Crown corporation said crews are responding to the new outages. “Your patience as we assess the situation and continue to work on restoration is appreciated,” it wrote.
Swan River outages
Some customers in the Swan River area didn’t have power overnight, but Manitoba Hydro said it hopes to repair most of the damage by the end of the day.
This is a developing story. More to come.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ambani wedding: Star-studded celebrations mark this Indian billionaire's lavish show of clout
The wedding of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Asia’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, has been a global spectacle. Not only has it brought the world’s most famous celebrities, powerful politicians and business tycoons under one roof, it has also highlighted the immense clout of the Indian billionaire.
Dr. Ruth Westheimer, America’s pioneering sex therapist, dies at 96
Dr. Ruth Westheimer, the diminutive sex therapist who became a pop icon, media star and best-selling author through her frank talk about once-taboo bedroom topics, has died. She was 96.
5 people escape hot, acidic pond after SUV drove into inactive geyser in Yellowstone
Five people were able to escape a hot, acidic pond in Yellowstone National Park after the sport utility vehicle they were riding in went off the road and into an inactive geyser, park officials said Friday.
Barbora Krejcikova wins Wimbledon for her second Grand Slam trophy by beating Jasmine Paolini
Barbora Krejcikova kept insisting that nobody — not her friends, not her family, not even herself — would believe she won Wimbledon for her second Grand Slam title.
Investigation underway after bullet lands in south Lethbridge living room
Lethbridge police are investigating after a bullet hole was discovered in a southside home.
French sports minister takes a dip in the Seine ahead of Paris Olympics
French sports minister Amélie Oudea-Castera took a symbolic dip in the Seine on Saturday in a bid to ease concerns about water quality before the start of the Paris Olympics.
What a geriatric doctor wishes you knew now for healthy aging
Longevity isn’t just about living a long life but also about living well. More than one in five Americans will be 65 or older by 2040, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services projects.
Shelling kills 4 in Ukraine as a drone attack sparks fire at an oil depot in Russia
Russian shelling of Ukraine killed three people on Saturday, officials said, as the two countries exchanged drone attacks, one of which set ablaze a Russian oil depot.
Video released of wild police car chase involving white Lamborghini north of Toronto
Police north of Toronto have released dramatic video of a car chase that led officers across York Region in pursuit of a Lamborghini SUV that was clocked at speeds in excess of 200 km/h.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Archaeologists from Alberta and Sask. are studying a site this local historian stumbled upon
Archaeologists are studying a site north of Prince Albert to determine when people migrated to the area.
-
Hearing on Sask.'s request to stop collection of carbon money cancelled
A scheduled hearing from the Government of Saskatchewan to stop the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) from collecting carbon levy money was cancelled on Friday.
-
These Sask. communities broke weather records on Thursday
Several communities in Saskatchewan set new daily maximum temperature records on Thursday as the heat continues to blanket the province.
Saskatoon
-
Archaeologists from Alberta and Sask. are studying a site this local historian stumbled upon
Archaeologists are studying a site north of Prince Albert to determine when people migrated to the area.
-
Five tornadoes confirmed in Saskatchewan on July 1
Five weak tornadoes occurred in southeastern Saskatchewan on July 1, according to the Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP).
-
Sask. RCMP says three people were impersonating police in Onion Lake
Onion Lake RCMP are looking for information about three people believed to be impersonating police officers.
Edmonton
-
Is it safe to swim in the North Saskatchewan River? Experts weigh in
As Edmontonians try to keep cool, many are flocking to the North Saskatchewan River to swim. But is it safe?
-
Edmonton proves popular for U.S. restaurant chains looking to expand
With popular U.S. restaurant chains Chipotle and Chick-Fil-A setting up shop in Edmonton, one business expert says there are several reasons why Alberta's capital city is a destination for them, including residents' love of dining out.
-
Ambani wedding: Star-studded celebrations mark this Indian billionaire's lavish show of clout
The wedding of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Asia’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, has been a global spectacle. Not only has it brought the world’s most famous celebrities, powerful politicians and business tycoons under one roof, it has also highlighted the immense clout of the Indian billionaire.
Calgary
-
'Justice system failed me': Calgary woman speaks out after sex assault trial cut short
A young Calgary woman says she understands why victims of sexual assault often don't report it after a trial against her former boss was cut short.
-
Investigation underway after bullet lands in south Lethbridge living room
Lethbridge police are investigating after a bullet hole was discovered in a southside home.
-
Collaros has first TD pass of season as Blue Bombers top Stampeders 41-37
Zach Collaros wasn’t just glad to throw his first touchdown pass of the season, it was his particular target that made it extra satisfying.
Toronto
-
Ontario driver has licence suspended for 13-year-old traffic ticket
An Ontario driver was shocked to get a letter in the mail saying her licence had been suspended over a traffic ticket she received 13 years ago.
-
'Things could have been different': Frustration building amid Spadina Avenue TTC construction
A six-month project to upgrade the streetcar route along Spadina Avenue has only just started, but is already causing headaches for drivers, cyclists and businesses alike.
-
Family members devastated by death of Toronto man allegedly swarmed by teens
Family members of a homeless Toronto man who died after police allege he was swarmed and stabbed by a group of teen girls say the thought of his last moments haunts them.
Ottawa
-
Housing complex for asylum seekers closing in Cornwall, Ont.
More than 500 refugees will soon be out of their home after the federal government chose not to renew a shelter contract with a Cornwall hotel.
-
Housing on track to become the most concerning issue for surveyed Canadians: Nanos
After months of pitching what they describe as the most ambitious housing plan ever, a new poll shows concern about the cost of housing is on the upswing while support for the Liberal government is down.
-
Brockville Railway Tunnel wins Tripadvisor award for 2nd year in a row
For the second year in a row, the Brockville Railway Tunnel has been recognized as one of Tripadvisor’s top listings, receiving another Travelers’ Choice Award.
Montreal
-
Montreal tenant 'appalled' after landlord orders removal of Palestinian flag
Kendra Downe says they never imagined they could potentially be facing eviction when they put up a Palestinian flag on their balcony of their Montreal apartment.
-
Girl, 12, kicked out of Quebec karate class for wearing hijab: human rights commission
The Quebec Human Rights Commission is seeking $13,000 for the family of a 12-year-old girl who was kicked out of her karate class for wearing a hijab.
-
Speed bumps aim to slow cyclists down in the Plateau
There are new speed bumps on Mont-Royal Avenue in the Plateau but they're not for the cars. The street is closed to cars for the summer and pedestrians take priority so the speed bumps are to slow down the cyclists.
Atlantic
-
'I thought we were having an earthquake': tractor trailer strikes N.B. home
A collision between a vehicle and a tractor trailer on Saturday led to the tractor trailer striking a Dieppe home.
-
2 bodies of people believed to be from B.C. wash ashore Sable Island, N.S.
Nova Scotia RCMP say a boat containing the bodies of two people believed to be from British Columbia washed ashore the Sable Island National Park Reserve earlier this week.
-
Disco bike ride in Dieppe part of a national event
Dieppe's Rotary St-Anselme Park was full of cyclists on Saturday and a handful of them decorated their bikes in advance.
Vancouver
-
Former B.C. Realtor has licence cancelled, $130K in penalties for role in mortgage fraud
The provincial regulator responsible for policing B.C.'s real estate industry has ordered a former Realtor to pay $130,000 and cancelled her licence after determining that she committed a variety of professional misconduct.
-
Strange summer for B.C. politics as alliances shift ahead of fall vote
A shakeup of seismic proportions is reshaping the British Columbia political landscape a little over three months ahead of this fall's Oct. 19 election.
-
Calls to enforce leash bylaws in North Vancouver after dog mauled to death
Doreen Manuel was walking her two small Yorkshire terriers last month when a large off-leash dog suddenly lunged at them.
Vancouver Island
-
Strange summer for B.C. politics as alliances shift ahead of fall vote
A shakeup of seismic proportions is reshaping the British Columbia political landscape a little over three months ahead of this fall's Oct. 19 election.
-
Former B.C. Realtor has licence cancelled, $130K in penalties for role in mortgage fraud
The provincial regulator responsible for policing B.C.'s real estate industry has ordered a former Realtor to pay $130,000 and cancelled her licence after determining that she committed a variety of professional misconduct.
-
Charges laid after paramedic assaulted during call on Victoria's Pandora Avenue
An assault on a paramedic led to a massive police presence in Victoria Thursday night, and is now prompting changes to the way BC Emergency Health Services responds to calls in the area.
Kelowna
-
RCMP catch excessive speeder after high-speed crash in Kelowna
Mounties in the Okanagan say they're continuing to focus on speed enforcement this week after a spike in the number of fatal collisions on B.C. highways.
-
He thought his gnomes were stolen. But then a secret society returned them
A Kelowna, B.C., man says he's always liked gnomes because they have a 'bit of mystery' to them. And he recently got a taste of that whimsy when his garden gnomes disappeared, and came back to him in a peculiar fashion.
-
Kamloops shooting linked to ongoing drug conflict, RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops have released photos of two suspects and a vehicle believed to have been involved in a shooting last week linked to an "ongoing conflict" between drug traffickers.
N.L.
-
All-night journeys for some fleeing roaring wildfire near Labrador City
Residents of Labrador City were ordered to evacuate on Friday night after a day of what forestry officials described as "extreme fire behaviour."
-
Canada is building new National Urban Parks. What are they?
A new government plan to expand the national parks system might bring some to your backyard.
-
'Extreme fire behaviour': Labrador City ordered evacuated as wildfire approaches
Forestry officials have asked everyone in Labrador City to leave as a nearby wildfire creeps closer.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. First Nation chief among Indigenous leaders upset with Poilievre’s AFN speech
Outgoing Nipissing First Nation Chief Scott McLeod is among several Indigenous leaders who are calling out federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre over a speech he made at the Assembly of First Nations' annual general meeting. Here is what he said.
-
Dr. Ruth Westheimer, America’s pioneering sex therapist, dies at 96
Dr. Ruth Westheimer, the diminutive sex therapist who became a pop icon, media star and best-selling author through her frank talk about once-taboo bedroom topics, has died. She was 96.
-
What a geriatric doctor wishes you knew now for healthy aging
Longevity isn’t just about living a long life but also about living well. More than one in five Americans will be 65 or older by 2040, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services projects.
Barrie
-
Annual Butter Tart Festival returns to Barrie
The annual Butter Tart Festival made its return to downtown Barrie on Saturday.
-
Large crash on Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte
Emergency services were on the scene of an early morning crash in Oro-Medonte on Saturday morning.
-
It's a no GO for Barrie train service to Union Station
Track work is forcing GO Transit to cancel Barrie rail rides for a day.
Kitchener
-
Mother searching for answers after son dies in OPP custody
The SIU is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 36-year-old man inside a Rockwood, Ont. police cell.
-
Tony Grace named new anchor of CTV Kitchener’s News at 6
CTV News Kitchener has some very exciting news to share! Tony Grace has been named the new anchor of CTV News at 6.
-
Ont. man facing sex assault charges after meeting up with 12-year-old at motel
A 29-year-old man, who repeatedly met up with a 12-year-old for sex, was arrested after officers found the pair at a Guelph, Ont. motel.
London
-
London's Labatt brewery moves some disaster relief production to Halifax
Since launching its disaster relief program in 2012, Labatt’s hometown brewery in London, Ontario has distributed clean drinking water during disasters.
-
London Majors dominate Labatt Park
The London Majors welcomed a 6-2 victory over the Guelph Royals yesterday at Labatt Park.
-
Western allies make the case for NATO in terms that would appeal to Trump
European allies in NATO are stepping up their military spending, just as Donald Trump wanted. They're pointing to common interests, such as concerns over China. They’re creating American jobs by buying U.S. weapons.