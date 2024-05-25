WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Thousands without power in Canterbury Park after 'pole top fire': Manitoba Hydro

    Manitoba Hydro
    Share

    People living in Winnipeg’s Canterbury Park neighbourhood – east of Murdoch MacKay Collegiate – are without power Saturday afternoon.

    In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Manitoba Hydro said the cause is a “pole top fire.” According to Hydro’s website, more than 2,100 customers are affected.

    Manitoba Hydro estimates power will be restored around 3:30 p.m. 

