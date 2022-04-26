Threat of flooding averted in Winkler, no need for evacuation
The threat of flooding appears to have been averted in south Winkler, Man., and residents do not have to evacuate.
The City of Winkler posted the flood update to its website on Tuesday, saying that people still need to exercise caution.
This news comes after an emergency alert was issued on Monday night due to high water in the city.
According to Winkler, the Highway 32 culverts at the south dike were compromised.
Residents are still being warned to stay away from the area at Highway 32 or 14th Street.
On Monday night, the Manitoba government said Highway 32 south of Highway 14 was closed due to water on the road. The road remains closed as of Tuesday morning.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Top Russian diplomat warns Ukraine against provoking world war
Russia's top diplomat warned Ukraine against provoking 'World War III' and said the threat of a nuclear conflict 'should not be underestimated' as his country unleashed attacks against rail and fuel installations far from the front lines of Moscow's new eastern offensive.
Convoy organizer warns of 'free-for-all' if police ban protest from downtown Ottawa
One of the organizers of a planned motorcycle convoy is warning of a "free-for-all" on Friday if Ottawa police don't allow hundreds of protesters to bring their bikes onto the streets around Parliament Hill.
Hepatitis cases in children might be linked to adenovirus, U.K. health officials report
Health officials in the U.K. have released new details in their ongoing investigation of an unusual series of hepatitis cases in children. The new report helps explain why they have zeroed in on a possible link to the adenovirus family, the U.K. Health Security Agency announced Monday.
Number of asylum-seekers entering Canada outside formal land border crossings on the rise
In December 2021, the number of asylum-seekers entering Canada outside formal land border crossings reached its highest point since August 2017, government statistics show.
Can Elon Musk deliver on his vision for Twitter? Questions remain
Tesla CEO Elon Musk stands to be the next owner of Twitter, having pledged roughly US$44 billion to buy the social platform and take it private. Assuming that happens, next up on his agenda will be planning how to fulfill his promises to develop new Twitter features, open its algorithm to public inspection and defeat 'spambots' on the service that mimic real users.
Teen's death on Florida ride could've been prevented: mother
The mother of a 14-year-old Missouri boy who was killed while riding a 131-metre drop-tower ride at a Florida amusement park says her son's death was preventable.
Carbon-pricing too hard on Indigenous groups, small biz, too weak on industry: audit
Canada's environment commissioner says the national carbon-pricing system is disproportionately hard on Indigenous communities and small businesses and not tough enough on the biggest emitters.
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | Signs of 'absolute devastation and destruction' in Ukraine as Russia's assault continues
While many of the images of Russia's invasion of Ukraine focus on the destruction in Mariupol and the east, there are signs of devastation throughout the country, including around the areas around Kyiv.
Second Ebola patient dies in northwestern Congo, WHO says
A second Ebola patient has died in northwestern Democratic Republic of Congo, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday, days into a fresh outbreak of the deadly disease.
Regina
Sask. cheerleaders make history after winning world title
History has been made by Rebels Cheerleading Athletics after they finished in first place at the Cheerleading Worlds in Orlando, FL Monday.
Here's what Canada's average home price can buy in Regina
Here are five examples of what a Regina buyer can move into with a price tag around the national average.
More than 600 power poles dispatched for southeast storm repairs: SaskPower
More than 600 power poles and 2,200 crossarms have been sent to southeastern Saskatchewan since the beginning of restoration efforts following a spring snowstorm last weekend, according to SaskPower.
Saskatoon
Family of Saskatoon shooting victim says he was a 'loving soul' who helped others while living on street
The grandmother of a man killed in a shooting over the weekend says even though he lived on the street he always tried to help others.
Search continues for missing Sask. boy
The search continues for Frank Young, a boy who went missing nearly a week ago on Red Earth Cree Nation.
Saskatoon intersection reopens following sinkhole repair
One of Saskatoon's busiest intersections has reopened after a sinkhole formed last week.
Northern Ontario
Child hit by unlicensed driver near Sudbury playground
Sudbury police say they have charged a 26-year-old man after a 6-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle near a Minnow Lake playground Monday night.
Three separate serious incidents overnight in Sudbury
Sudbury police say it was a busy night for officers after three serious incidents occurred in different parts of the city overnight.
Edmonton
Student stabbed at central Alberta high school, 16-year-old arrested: RCMP
A 16-year-old is in custody after a boy of the same age was stabbed at a central Alberta high school on Monday morning. STARS airlifted the victim to the Stollery Children's Hospital in Edmonton and said he is in critical condition.
Josh Classen's forecast: Here comes a steady soaker
It's been a while since we had a slow, steady soaking rain in Edmonton, and even longer since we had one that didn't turn to ice on roads and sidewalks.
Star power highlights crucial late-season tilt between Penguins, Oilers
A matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Edmonton Oilers always carries a lot of interest because of the teams' star power.
Toronto
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario increase to 1,730, ICU admissions remain at 219
The number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 in Ontario has risen to 1,730 as ICU admissions related to the virus remain stable at 219.
Ontario Liberals pledge to end for-profit long-term care, invest more in home care
Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca is announcing a seniors' strategy that takes a 'home-care first' approach and aims to eliminate for-profit long-term care by 2028.
Fourth doses in Ontario: When should you get one?
When should you get your fourth dose in Ontario? The timing can differ for people who have been previously infected with the virus.
Calgary
Birds and leaf blowers? Calgary council's priorities questioned as violent crimes grip city
The former vice president of the Calgary Police Association says city council is more focused on leaf blowers and birds rather than tackling the ongoing public safety crisis.
Calgary murder suspect makes list of Canada's most wanted fugitives
Representatives from police agencies across Canada, including the Calgary Police Service, will announce a new initiative to help track down the country's most wanted suspects.
-
WEATHER | Showers in Calgary Tuesday afternoon and evening
Showers in Calgary later today.
Montreal
New Canadian Party of Quebec promises 'progressive, federalist' choice
A new provincial political party is joining the electoral race: the Canadian Party of Quebec.
Quebec City sword attack trial suspended again
The trial of the man accused of killing two people and injuring five others with a sword, Carl Girouard, on Halloween night 2020 in Old Quebec has once again been halted due to COVID-19.
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations rise again as province records 32 more deaths
Public health officials in Quebec confirm the number of people in hospital to be treated for COVID-19 has increased by 64 in the last 24 hours.
Ottawa
Sixth wave stabilizing in Ottawa: Etches
Ottawa’s medical officer of health says the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa is stabilizing, but it could still be some time before the sixth wave bottoms out.
Interim police chief to 'Rolling Thunder' convoy: 'You will be held accountable'
Ottawa's interim police chief is telling the organizers and participants of the planned 'Rolling Thunder' event this weekend that they will be held accountable for their actions.
Atlantic
18-year-old shot and killed in Moncton Monday morning: N.B. RCMP
An 18-year-old man was killed in shooting that occurred in Moncton Monday morning.
RCMP struggled to identify replica patrol car used by Nova Scotia mass shooter
The public inquiry into Nova Scotia's mass shooting is focusing on the RCMP police car the killer drove and the police gear he acquired.
Many knew of N.S. killer's replica RCMP patrol car but didn't report to police
A public inquiry heard today that many people knew about a replica patrol car owned by the gunman in Nova Scotia's mass shooting, but they didn't inform police of his activities.
Kitchener
Man arrested for 2nd-degree murder after woman found dead in Kitchener home
Waterloo regional police have arrested a 44-year-old man for second-degree murder after a 42-year-old woman was found dead inside a Kitchener home.
WRDSB increases cost for extended childcare day program
Families with Waterloo Region District School Board will soon be paying a little more for childcare outside of regular school hours.
Guelph council approves first step in plan to ban some single use plastics
The City of Guelph is taking the first step in their plan to cut down on waste.
Vancouver
Controversial ban on political signs in Surrey challenged in B.C. Supreme court
A controversial bylaw banning political signs in the city of Surrey is being challenged in B.C. Supreme Court Tuesday.
Bald eagle, backyard poultry flock test positive for avian flu: B.C. Agriculture Ministry
More avian flu cases were recently confirmed in B.C. and, in one instance, it was in a small backyard poultry flock in Kelowna that was impacted.
With Canada’s Nexus offices closed, cardholders struggle to renew memberships
The ongoing closure of Canadian Nexus offices means a backlog of applications, and people's cards are expiring before they can renew them which has led to some being seized at the border.
Vancouver Island
Vancouver Island poultry farmers on high alert over avian flu in B.C.
Egg producers on Vancouver Island are on high alert after 35 flocks of poultry across the country have been confirmed to have contracted avian flu.
B.C. police watchdog appoints first Indigenous civilian monitor after man killed by RCMP
The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. has appointed Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation Acting Chief Thomas George as the organization's first Indigenous civilian monitor, as the IIO reviews a fatal police-involved shooting that occurred last year.
Police say anonymous threat to Courtenay school was possible 'swatting incident'
Comox Valley RCMP say Vanier Secondary School in Courtenay was locked down Monday afternoon after police learned of an "anonymous" threat that was made towards the school over the phone.