Threats reported at Lorette School: RCMP

Two students have been arrested following alleged threats at a Manitoba school on Thursday.

According to RCMP, officers with the Niverville and St-Pierre Jolys detachments responded to reports of threats at Lorette Collegiate.

RCMP said the threats were made by two male students. They were found inside the school and arrested without incident.

A letter sent to families of students who attend Lorette Collegiate and obtained by CTV News Winnipeg says the school initiated a lockdown once they learned of the alleged threats.

“Upon further assessment of the situation, the school team shifted from a lockdown into ‘Hold & Secure’ measures,” wrote principal Kathryn Murison. “Hold & Secure measures are utilized when a potential threat is identified outside of the physical school building, but potentially within the community and near the school.”

The measures limit the movement of students, staff and community members, and ensures people stay safe inside the school.

The letter to parents says that the school “is not at liberty to publicly share details related to this incident, and we appreciate your understanding in that regard.”

Murison said the measures were lifted at 1 p.m. Support staff will be at the school Friday for people who need them.

RCMP continue to investigate.