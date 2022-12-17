Three arrested following break-ins at 40 condos, apartments in Winnipeg

Three people are facing charges following a rash of break-ins at 40 condos and apartment complexes across the city.

Winnipeg police said its property crimes unit was investigating the break-ins which happened over a 40-day period from Nov. 4 to Dec. 14. Police said during this 'crime spree', six vehicles were also stolen.

"In many incidents, doors and storage lockers were pried open, and belongings were stolen," police said, adding vehicles were also broken into and a shot gun was stolen from an SUV.

"It is believed that approximately $250,000 in damage was caused to the properties and vehicles. In addition, about $100,000 worth of items were stolen."

On Dec. 15, a stolen car was seen being driven near Henderson Highway and Chelsea Avenue. Officers stopped the car and the driver was taken into custody. The same day, police arrested two more people during a traffic stop on Main Street and Redwood Avenue.

The next day, police executed a search warrant in the St. John’s neighbourhood, where officers recovered an estimated $10,000 worth of stolen property.

Three people are now facing dozens of charges in connection with the thefts and break-ins, and have been detained in custody.