Three arrested following death of beer vendor employee: Winnipeg police

The Winnipeg Police Service says arrests have been made in connection with the death of a man at a beer vendor earlier this month.

Police will announce three arrests in the homicide of John Barrion during a news conference Monday afternoon.

Barrion, 19, was found injured at the beer vendor he worked at in the 1400 block of Notre Dame Avenue on Feb. 15. He died from his injuries in hospital.

During the news conference, police will also release information about a separate investigation into the homicide of Jorden Batemen, 22 who was found dead on Feb. 26. According to a news release, one arrest has been made.

The news conference takes place at 1 p.m., and CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.