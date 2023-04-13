Three arrested in St. Theresa Point carjacking

Three people from St. Theresa Point First Nation are behind bars after a carjacking last weekend.

Island Lake RCMP said they were called around 1:40 p.m. on Saturday, Apr. 8 for reports of a carjacking in the eastern Manitoba community.

Responding officers were told that the three victims – two 21-year-old women and a 20-year-old man - had stopped to help a vehicle which appeared to be stuck in the snow.

The victims were then carjacked and robbed of their money and other belongings.

Police say the 20-year-old male driver was pulled out of his vehicle and assaulted with a knife and conducted energy weapon. He was treated for minor injuries at the nearest nursing station and released.

The suspects sped off in the stolen pickup truck with the two female victims still inside. They were released uninjured a short time later.

RCMP have arrested three people in connection to the carjacking. A 32-year-old man, 31-year-old man, and 30-year-old woman face numerous charges including kidnapping, robbery, and assault.

All charges have yet to be proven in court. The investigation continues.