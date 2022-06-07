Three arrested in two separate firearm incidents, including two teens

Winnipeg police have arrested three people in two separate firearm incidents Monday night, including two teenagers.

The first situation happened in the 300 block of Powers Street as officers responded to a gun call.

Police said two teenage victims were walking south on Powers when two males, who were standing in the front yard of a home, called them over.

Investigators said the two walked over to them and the males pulled out a gun and bear spray.

One of the victims was hit in the face with the gun, while police say the other person was punched.

Police said the victims had their property taken and the two suspects ran into the home.

Neither of the victims required medical attention.

When police arrived, they found the two suspects in the back lane of the home and were taken into custody, but police said no gun was found.

Two teenage boys, 15 and 16, were arrested and charged.

The 15-year-old was charged with two counts of armed robbery using a firearm and three counts of failing to comply with an undertaking.

He remains in custody.

The 16-year-old was charged with carrying a concealed weapon or prohibited device and two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking.

He was released on an undertaking. The charges against both teens have not been proven in court.

Police were called to the second incident around 11 p.m. for reports of a man waving a firearm around Main Street and Higgins Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, police said the man was seen walking south while still holding the gun.

The man followed the officers' orders, but when he dropped the gun, a round was discharged. Police said no one was injured.

After the man was arrested, police said they recovered the gun and learned it was an improvised gun made from a sawed-off pellet gun and 18 rounds of .22 calibre ammunition.

Blake Allan Wade Morand, 35, has been charged with multiple firearm-related offences.

He remains in custody and the charges against him have not been proven in court.