Three bodies given to wrong families for burial in Manitoba: Shared Health

Three bodies were released to the wrong families for burial in Manitoba, according to Shared Health.

"I am devastated to share our recent discovery," Lanette Siragusa, the CEO of Shared Health, told reporters Friday.

She said a body in the care of Shared Health for an autopsy was released to the incorrect family, who then held a funeral and burial – only to be told they buried the wrong body.

"This is a tragic and extremely painful error and we are so sorry for the hurt and the harm that it has caused," Siragusa said. "Shared Health accepts full responsibility for this error."

However, Siragusa said this is not an isolated incident.

In recent weeks, she said Shared Health has become aware of what she described as two other 'near misses'.

"In both instances, the bodies were incorrectly signed out of our facilities and transported to a funeral home," she said, adding the errors were identified and the bodies returned prior to burial.

"Like any member of the public, I am appalled, I am outraged, I am heartbroken – not only that this type of error could occur, but that it could be repeated."

She said work is being done now to get the family the proper remains of their loved one.

"It is our job to provide dignity and respect and compassion to all those who come into our care as well as to their loved ones – and in this instance, we failed," she said. "For that, I offer my sincere apologies to the family and community members."

She said all three instances are being investigated as critical occurrences.

This is a developing story. More to come.