Three-car crash on Manitoba highway leaves one dead

A 52-year-old woman is dead following a three-car crash on Manitoba’s Highway 59 on Monday.

The crash took place just before 6 p.m. on Monday on Highway 59 at Oak Grove Road in the RM of Ritchot.

According to police, a car being driven east on Oak Grove Road was crossing Highway 59 when it crashed into a car being driven south on Highway 59. A third car, which was also being driven south on Highway 59, rear-ended the other southbound vehicle.

A 52-year-old woman, who was driving the eastbound car, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two drivers, who were men aged 18 and 24, were treated at the scene.

Police do not believe speed and alcohol to be factors in the crash.

RCMP and a forensic collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.