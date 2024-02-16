Three charged following fatal North End shooting

Three people have been charged with second-degree murder following a shooting death at a North End rooming house Thursday morning.

Officers responded to a home in the 300 block of Magnus Avenue at around 2:40 a.m. They said armed males forced their way into a suite inside the home, confronted a man inside the room, and shot him, causing fatal injuries.

The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Mitchell Michael Hanslip. Police sad he is a member of Lake Manitoba First Nation, and was living in Winnipeg. His death is the eighth homicide in Winnipeg in 2024.

The three men were arrested while running away from the home, and police say one of the suspects had a firearm,

Twenty-three-year-old Isaiah Adrian Moose, 22-year-old Sydney Vain Moose and 28-year-old Ashtan Cole Peters have all been charged with second-degree murder and detained in custody. The three have also been charged with possession of a prohibited firearm, while Isaiah Moose has been charged with possession of a weapon.

Police believe the victim and suspects previously knew each other.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

The homicide unit continues to investigate.

-With files from CTV’s Katherine Dow.