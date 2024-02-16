WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Three charged following fatal North End shooting

    Police tape surrounds the scene of a homicide in the 300 block of Magnus Avenue on Feb. 15, 2024. (CTV News Winnipeg Photo) Police tape surrounds the scene of a homicide in the 300 block of Magnus Avenue on Feb. 15, 2024. (CTV News Winnipeg Photo)
    Share

    Three people have been charged with second-degree murder following a shooting death at a North End rooming house Thursday morning.

    Officers responded to a home in the 300 block of Magnus Avenue at around 2:40 a.m. They said armed males forced their way into a suite inside the home, confronted a man inside the room, and shot him, causing fatal injuries.

    The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Mitchell Michael Hanslip. Police sad he is a member of Lake Manitoba First Nation, and was living in Winnipeg. His death is the eighth homicide in Winnipeg in 2024.

    The three men were arrested while running away from the home, and police say one of the suspects had a firearm,

    Twenty-three-year-old Isaiah Adrian Moose, 22-year-old Sydney Vain Moose and 28-year-old Ashtan Cole Peters have all been charged with second-degree murder and detained in custody. The three have also been charged with possession of a prohibited firearm, while Isaiah Moose has been charged with possession of a weapon.

    Police believe the victim and suspects previously knew each other.

    None of the charges have been proven in court.

    The homicide unit continues to investigate.

    -With files from CTV’s Katherine Dow.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What happens to food that grocery stores in Canada don't sell?

    For grocers, selling perishable items means making continual choices about every item on display - especially the ones nearing the end of their shelf life. For those that don't sell in time, most stores try to donate them to food banks rather than throw them away.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News