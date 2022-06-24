Three charged following rural crime spree: RCMP

Three people have been charged following an early morning crime spree in rural Manitoba last week.

On June 19, at approximately 2:20 a.m. RCMP in Ste. Rose du Lac received a report about a suspicious vehicle on a rural property located 14 kilometres east of McCreary, Man.

According to RCMP, the caller said someone tried to steal fuel from a vehicle, but they were scared off. As the suspect vehicle was driving away, a firearm was discharged, but no injuries were reported.

Officers received a second call at 3:45 a.m., with the caller reporting three vehicles entering a rural property located north of Laurier, Man. RCMP said the suspects tried to steal a truck parked on the property, but they were scared away, as well. As they ran from the scene, a handgun was left behind.

RCMP said they received a third call at 4:05 a.m. about three suspicious vehicles entering a rural property. A pickup truck on the property was broken into, but not stolen, and the suspects fled the scene.

Within a few minutes of the third call, RCMP said officers saw the three suspect vehicles heading west on Provincial Road 480 and attempted a traffic stop, but the three vehicles sped away from the scene. One of the vehicles, later found to have been stolen from Selkirk, was later found abandoned.

Dauphin RCMP were advised the remaining two vehicles were travelling in their direction. They were spotted near the community, but once again didn’t stop for police.

During the afternoon, Dauphin RCMP saw a suspect vehicle in the community. It was followed and found a short distance away, stuck on a flooded roadway. The suspects tried to run away, but were arrested.

Thirty-year-old Jimmy Pruden and 28-year-old Curtis Pruden, both of Dauphin, were arrested, along with 33-year-old Jill Johnson of Winnipeg. They have been charged with multiple offences, including dangerous operation of a conveyance, two counts of failing to stop a motor vehicle, unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, assault, and resisting arrest. They were detained in custody and none of the charges have been proven in court.

All three will appear in Dauphin court on July 21.

RCMP said the investigation continues and more charges could be laid.