Three charged in months-long investigation into catalytic converter thefts in Winnipeg: WPS

A search of a Springfield Road business led to the arrest of three Manitobans and the discovery of over a dozen catalytic converters, numerous drugs and cash.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) announced the arrests at a news conference Friday morning, noting they are the result of a four-month investigation into catalytic converter thefts in the city.

The investigation was codenamed "Project Previous", after the precious and lucrative metals found in the composition of a catalytic converter.

Constable Dani McKinnon said WPS worked with the public, Manitoba Public Insurance and the province to find the best way to target catalytic converter thefts.

“It isn’t really always very easy to catch the thieves as it’s happening. It’s a quick job to remove them, and we knew they were taking them somewhere,” she said, noting catalytic converter thefts have roughly quadrupled in Winnipeg over the last year.

WPS said its investigation led to a scrapyard believed to be purchasing stolen catalytic converters.

Both the buyers and sellers were profiting financially, officers said.

“A lot of detailed information was put into this project, at which time this particular scrapyard was located and over the four months, (investigators) learned it was a prevalent player in taking these stolen catalytic converters and then selling it to a third party,” McKinnon said.

On June 2, the WPS tactical support team and the Springfield Police Service searched a business in the 2200 block of Springfield Road.

As a result, police found 13 catalytic converters, $12,500 in Canadian currency, 9.4. grams of cocaine with an estimated street value of $900, about 300 grams of cannabis with an estimated street value of $3000 and 2,400 milligrams of psilocybin with an estimated street value of $300.

McKinnon said the sellers of the stolen devices were profiting handsomely.

“For this particular scrapyard, there were instances where large quantities were being stolen. During this search warrant, 13 were recovered, but there certainly has been more transactions that have involved multiple catalytic converters at a time,” she said.

Two men, ages 35 and 48, from Anola, Man. were charged with a number of drug and possession charges.

They were released on appearance notices.

Meanwhile, Robert Jeffries Lytle, 43, from Winnipeg was also charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failing to comply with a release order.

He was detained in custody.

None of the charges have been tested in court.

Meanwhile, McKinnon didn’t rule out that other illegal outfits could be in operation.

“For now, the project was focusing on this one particular business,” she said.