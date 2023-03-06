Three hospitalized, home significantly damaged following 'chaotic' party at rental home: Manitoba RCMP

A picture from a party on Feb. 24, 2023 at a Rosser, Man. home. RCMP said the party, which was mainly youths, was chaotic and out of control. Three people went to hospital and the home suffered significant damage. (Photo submitted: March 6, 2023. Source: Manitoba RCMP) A picture from a party on Feb. 24, 2023 at a Rosser, Man. home. RCMP said the party, which was mainly youths, was chaotic and out of control. Three people went to hospital and the home suffered significant damage. (Photo submitted: March 6, 2023. Source: Manitoba RCMP)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island