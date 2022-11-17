Three hospitalized in early-morning fire: police

Winnipeg police say three people were taken to hospital after an early-morning fire broke out at a Manitoba Housing complex.

The Winnipeg Police Service told CTV News the fire was reported on Doncaster Street between Tuxedo Avenue and Corydon Avenue around 4 a.m. Thursday morning.

Police said three people were taken to hospital with smoke inhalation. All three are now in stable condition, police confirmed.

CTV News has reached out to the city for more information.

This is a developing story. More to come.