WINNIPEG -- RCMP have arrested and charged three Grand Rapids, Man., men with second-degree murder, after a fatal shooting Monday afternoon.

Grand Rapids RCMP, along with Major Crime Services made several arrests on Monday and Tuesday after a 32-year-old man was shot outside a home in the community.

The man was taken to the nursing station where he later died of his injuries.

On Monday, RCMP arrested Dillon Lavallee, 27. The following day 19-year-old Jayme Turner and 44-year-old Bruce Turner were also arrested.

All three men are facing second-degree murder charges, though these charges have not been tested in court.

RCMP said it is not looking for any more suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

-with files from CTV’s Tim Salzen