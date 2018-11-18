

CTV Winnipeg





Three Winnipeg police officers were in the hospital on Saturday after a woman they were trying to arrest reportedly assaulted them using a knife

Officers said around 2:20 p.m. they went to the 700 block of Stella Avenue because a woman, who was reportedly on meth, was allegedly using a knife to vandalize cars.

Then around 3:10 p.m. police found the suspect at a home in the area. When they tried to arrest her police say three out of the four officers were cut with a knife. They were treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries and was released back into police custody.

Charmaine Cheyanne Grenier, 27, has been charged with assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, resisting a peace officer, possession of a weapon and mischief under $5,000.

She is in custody.