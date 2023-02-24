Three people missing following fire on northern Ontario First Nation

Three people are missing and a criminal investigation is underway following a house fire on a northwestern Ontario First Nation.

According to the OPP, the fire took place on Wednesday night on Pikangikum First Nation.

When officers arrived on scene, the house was engulfed in flames. The OPP notes that three people are unaccounted for, and the scene is being held until the Ontario fire marshal arrives.

Members of the OPP’s criminal investigation branch, with the help of the OPP Red Lake Crime Unit, Pikangikum Police Service, the Ontario fire marshal, and the OPP forensic identification unit, are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.