Three teens facing arson charges in connection with Balmoral fire
The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested three teens in connection with a fire on Balmoral Street in February that destroyed two homes.
The investigation began on Feb. 7 when police responded to a fire that engulfed two vacant homes in the 500 block of Balmoral Street.
Both properties were destroyed, with police determining the fire was set on purpose.
The major crimes unit investigated and identified three suspects. On Monday, police arrested a 13-year-old male, a 16-year-old male, and a 15-year-old female. They are each facing charges of possession of incendiary material and two counts of arson causing damage to property.
The three suspects were released on an undertaking and turned over to adult custody.
Nobody was hurt during the incident.
Winnipeg Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE Conservative lead over Liberals narrows while NDP support drops: Nanos
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Nearly 600 stolen vehicles worth $34.5M recovered at Port of Montreal
Almost 600 stolen vehicles have been recovered following a joint operation between numerous police forces and the Canada Border Services Agency.
TREND LINE Conservative lead over Liberals narrows while NDP support drops: Nanos
The federal Liberals are narrowing the months-old gap with the Conservative party, with a former 20-percentage point Conservative ballot advantage shrinking to a 12-point lead, according to latest tracking data from Nanos Research.
U.S. woman faces trafficking charges after cocaine found in child's backpack
During the execution of a search warrant Mobile County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigators found approximately two kilograms of cocaine in a backpack being worn by a three-year-old child, according to the MCSO.
Trudeau's latest pre-budget pledges: New apartment construction and rental measures
Continuing his pre-budget spending pledge tour, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is promising a $15-billion top-up as well as reforms to 'turbocharge' an existing federal apartment construction loan program. The federal government also plans to launch a new 'Canada Builds' initiative to help build more rental housing across Canada
Lamborghini written off after 13-year-old takes it for a joyride: West Vancouver police
A 13-year-old is facing several charges after crashing a Lamborghini on a West Vancouver highway, local police say.
What do a top-secret CIA mission and the Maryland bridge wreck have in common? Well, the same crane
The floating crane being used to haul off shattered steel from the Baltimore bridge collapse has taken on many jobs over the decades. But its most notable operation was helping the CIA retrieve part of a sunken Soviet submarine.
Early spring storm brings heavy rain and snow across Eastern Canada
An early spring storm is bringing rain, heavy snow and strong winds to five provinces in Eastern Canada.
How Canadians in Taiwan can get help after the deadly earthquake
The federal government is offering advice to Canadians in Taiwan, where a major earthquake killed at least nine people.
Ontario family's car stolen from parking lot of Montreal hotel
A family from Ontario says their SUV was stolen from a hotel parking lot in Montreal while the family was on a March break vacation down south.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Jim Hopson, former Sask. Roughriders president and CEO has died
Jim Hopson, the former president and CEO of the Saskatchewan Roughriders has died, his family confirmed to CTV News Wednesday morning.
-
Sask. hospitality industry highlights struggles amid carbon tax hike
Motorists aren't the only ones feeling the pinch of the recent carbon tax hike. Many operators are hesitant to pass along the added cost to customers for fear of losing business.
-
No injuries in North Central Regina house fire
No injuries were reported in a house fire in Regina’s North Central area Tuesday night.
Saskatoon
-
Jim Hopson, former Sask. Roughriders president and CEO has died
Jim Hopson, the former president and CEO of the Saskatchewan Roughriders has died, his family confirmed to CTV News Wednesday morning.
-
Saskatoon green bins will likely be processed at city-owned facility in the future
The City of Saskatoon is considering the possibility of building its own organics processing facility after cancelling an agreement with a third-party contractor last year.
-
Afghanistan veteran pushes ahead with lawsuit against Saskatchewan Legion and Veterans' Affairs
A Saskatchewan veteran says he’s still pursuing his lawsuit against the Royal Canadian Legion after he discovered a Legion staff member was snooping into his and other veterans’ records.
Edmonton
-
Multiple attack complaints filed about 2 dogs that killed 11-year-old Edmonton boy: city
Two 'very large dogs' killed an 11-year-old boy in southeast Edmonton Monday night, police said.
-
High-scoring Oilers, Stars meet in elite matchup
The Dallas Stars are aiming for a franchise-record winning streak Wednesday when they host the Edmonton Oilers.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Cooler, but still above average
There's a chance we'll see a bit more mixed precipitation or some showers before the morning is done. Otherwise, just a mix of sun and cloud and some gusty wind through the day. Gusts should back off later this afternoon.
Calgary
-
Tour bus fire strands 60 passengers on Alberta's Icefield Parkway
Dozens of passengers were stranded on the side of Alberta's Icefield Parkway in Banff National Park on Tuesday after a fire on their tour bus.
-
Skier killed in avalanche west of Lake Louise
Avalanche Canada says a solo skier has been found dead on B.C.'s Cathedral Mountain after a weekend avalanche.
-
Drought poses key risk to Canada's natural gas producers in 2024: Deloitte
Persistent drought conditions are poised to challenge natural gas producers even as they aim to ramp up in anticipation of Canada's first liquefied natural gas export terminal opening, a new report warns.
Toronto
-
Man files $3M lawsuit against Ont. government, Children's Aid Society alleging years of childhood abuse under provincial care
A man from Toronto has filed a lawsuit against the Ontario government and the Children's Aid Society of Toronto alleging he was moved between more than 40 residential placements and subject to repeated sexual, physical, and psychological abuse during the 12 years of his childhood spent under provincial care.
-
Ontario will not raise drinking age or stop selling alcohol in convenience stores, despite health concerns
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he will not consider raising the drinking age or reducing the number of stores that sell alcohol amid health-related concerns made by the province’s top doctor.
-
Police recover nearly 600 stolen vehicles in Port of Montreal, most of them stolen from the GTA
OPP and CBSA officials say they have recovered 598 stolen vehicles in the past few months as part of an interprovincial auto theft investigation, and 75 per cent of them were stolen in Ontario.
Ottawa
-
Eastern Ontario couple tries to track down contractor who allegedly took off with deposit
A couple east of Ottawa is speaking out about their battle to track down a contractor who allegedly took their deposit for slab of quartz, but never ordered it, making them spend weeks trying to track him down.
-
Nearly 600 stolen vehicles worth $34.5M recovered at Port of Montreal
Almost 600 stolen vehicles have been recovered following a joint operation between numerous police forces and the Canada Border Services Agency.
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING Spring storm to bring 15 to 20 cm of snow, rain to Ottawa
An early spring storm is expected to bring heavy snow and rain to Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Wednesday and into Thursday.
Montreal
-
Nearly 600 stolen vehicles worth $34.5M recovered at Port of Montreal
Almost 600 stolen vehicles have been recovered following a joint operation between numerous police forces and the Canada Border Services Agency.
-
Snowfall warning in effect for Montreal, parts of southwestern Quebec
The calendar may say it’s April, but residents of southwestern Quebec are bracing for a snowstorm.
-
Ontario family's car stolen from parking lot of Montreal hotel
A family from Ontario says their SUV was stolen from a hotel parking lot in Montreal while the family was on a March break vacation down south.
Atlantic
-
N.S. RCMP investigating after shots fired in Aulds Cove
The Nova Scotia RCMP says it is investigating after shots were fired in a community near the Canso Causeway Wednesday morning.
-
N.S. RCMP superintendent weighs in on East Coast drug trade
More than 1.5 tonnes of suspected cocaine was seized last month at a container examination facility in Halifax. The Nova Scotia RCMP federal criminal operations officer says while it is unusual, it doesn’t happen infrequently.
-
Maritime weather: Multi-day snowfall event to begin Wednesday night
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements across all three Maritime provinces warning of a multi-day snowfall event, with significant amounts possible in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.
Vancouver
-
Lamborghini written off after 13-year-old takes it for a joyride: West Vancouver police
A 13-year-old is facing several charges after crashing a Lamborghini on a West Vancouver highway, local police say.
-
B.C. opposition critical of taxpayer funded online video touting benefits of NDP government's legislation
A video shared from the B.C. government's social media accounts last week, singing the praises of the government’s short-term rental legislation, is being criticized by the opposition.
-
Rescuers launch feeding plan for killer whale calf stranded in remote B.C. lagoon
Plans to save a killer whale calf stranded in a remote tidal lagoon off northern Vancouver Island for almost two weeks have been elevated to attempts to feed the young animal.
Vancouver Island
-
Rescuers launch feeding plan for killer whale calf stranded in remote B.C. lagoon
Plans to save a killer whale calf stranded in a remote tidal lagoon off northern Vancouver Island for almost two weeks have been elevated to attempts to feed the young animal.
-
Nanaimo RCMP investigating after pedestrian killed by suspected impaired driver
Mounties in Nanaimo have opened an impaired driving investigation after a woman was struck and killed while walking on a sidewalk near the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.
-
Puppy named Pebbles was so hungry she resorted to eating rocks, BC SPCA says
Donations to the BC SPCA are pouring in to help a puppy who was so hungry she resorted to eating rocks.
Kelowna
-
2 men injured after 'road rage' incident with Dodge Ram driver, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
-
Unstable nearby construction site forces evacuation of apartment in Kelowna, B.C.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
-
Kelowna man shot dead inside his auto shop, family says
A man was fatally shot in Kelowna on Wednesday, according to his sister, during an incident Mounties had been tight-lipped about.
N.L.
-
Premiers making 'political hay' out of carbon pricing increase, Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says premiers would rather complain and 'make political hay' out of his federal carbon pricing program than present an alternative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
-
Woman in Northern Ireland finds people who can understand her -- in Newfoundland
Whitney McCullough says she has always felt like people outside her home of Banbridge, Northern Ireland, need subtitles to decipher her accent and slang. So it has been strange and delightful to discover through her TikTok videos that in Newfoundland and Labrador, people understand her just fine.
-
Gushue on world curling championship: 'I'm going into this like it could be the last'
Brad Gushue is approaching this year's men's world curling championships like it could be his last.
Northern Ontario
-
Weather warnings in the northeast with up to 25 cm snow, 40 mm rain expected
A spring storm is bringing another blast of winter to the northeast as weather alerts across the northeast are upgraded to rainfall and snowfall warnings.
-
ATV pulls Sudbury speed camera off its base, police say
Sudbury police say they received reports of a speed enforcement camera in the Garson community being damaged over the weekend.
-
Former Sudbury teacher faces more sex offences against students, 18 charges total
Four new charges of sexual assault and interference involving elementary students have been quietly laid against a former Sudbury teacher.
Barrie
-
Homicide investigation underway after missing man's body is found
Provincial police have deemed the death of a missing man in Caledon a homicide.
-
Construction worker, 61, calls winning $81,000 with lottery a nice feeling
A construction worker from Schomberg hasn't made any significant plans just yet after winning more than $81,000 with the lottery.
-
Fatal collision under investigation in downtown Barrie
Police in downtown Barrie are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian and a construction vehicle late Tuesday morning.
Kitchener
-
Police looking for suspect in Kitchener shooting, arrest two others
Waterloo regional police have arrested two men in connection with a shooting in Kitchener last month and released images of a third suspect.
-
4 people living in 1 bedroom: How the University of Waterloo is helping students navigate region’s housing landscape
A one bedroom-one bathroom apartment renting for $430/month in Waterloo’s University District may sound like a steal, but the listing isn't what it initially seems.
-
Police looking for driver of truck seen doing 'burnout' on Pride crosswalk
OPP in Oxford are investigating a case of mischief after they say someone did a “burnout” on a Pride crosswalk.
London
-
Byelection called for Lambton-Kent-Middlesex
A byelection has been called for Lambton-Kent-Middlesex. The seat at the Ontario Legislature was left vacant after Monte McNaughton resigned to take a job at Woodbine Entertainment.
-
Nearly 600 stolen vehicles worth $34.5M recovered at Port of Montreal
Almost 600 stolen vehicles have been recovered following a joint operation between numerous police forces and the Canada Border Services Agency.
-
'Discharging firearm' leads to Lambton County charges
Two people are facing charges after shots were fired in Lambton County on Monday. Around 3:50 p.m., OPP and Walpole Island police were contacted about a person being shot at on Dump Road.