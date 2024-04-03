Three teens facing arson charges in connection with Balmoral fire

The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested three teens in connection with a fire on Balmoral Street in February that destroyed two homes.

The investigation began on Feb. 7 when police responded to a fire that engulfed two vacant homes in the 500 block of Balmoral Street.

Both properties were destroyed, with police determining the fire was set on purpose.

The major crimes unit investigated and identified three suspects. On Monday, police arrested a 13-year-old male, a 16-year-old male, and a 15-year-old female. They are each facing charges of possession of incendiary material and two counts of arson causing damage to property.

The three suspects were released on an undertaking and turned over to adult custody.

Nobody was hurt during the incident.