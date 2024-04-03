WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Three teens facing arson charges in connection with Balmoral fire

    Winnipeg police on scene of the Balmoral Street fire on Feb. 7, 2024. Winnipeg police on scene of the Balmoral Street fire on Feb. 7, 2024.
    Share

    The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested three teens in connection with a fire on Balmoral Street in February that destroyed two homes.

    The investigation began on Feb. 7 when police responded to a fire that engulfed two vacant homes in the 500 block of Balmoral Street.

    Both properties were destroyed, with police determining the fire was set on purpose.

    The major crimes unit investigated and identified three suspects. On Monday, police arrested a 13-year-old male, a 16-year-old male, and a 15-year-old female. They are each facing charges of possession of incendiary material and two counts of arson causing damage to property.

    The three suspects were released on an undertaking and turned over to adult custody.

    Nobody was hurt during the incident.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trudeau's latest pre-budget pledges: New apartment construction and rental measures

    Continuing his pre-budget spending pledge tour, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is promising a $15-billion top-up as well as reforms to 'turbocharge' an existing federal apartment construction loan program. The federal government also plans to launch a new 'Canada Builds' initiative to help build more rental housing across Canada

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News