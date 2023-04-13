Three workers at Brandon business attacked with bear spray: police

The Brandon Police Service responded to separate two robberies in the city on Tuesday, including one where three employees were attacked with bear mace.

The first investigation began just after 2:35 p.m. when police received a report of a robbery at a Brandon business in the 1500 block of 18th Street.

Police allege the suspect sprayed an employee with bear mace and fled the scene with a new iPhone. Officers added that two other employees attempted to chase after the suspect, but ended up getting sprayed with bear mace.

Since the business was contaminated by bear mace, it was closed to allow the substance to subside. No other individuals other than the three employees were sprayed directly, but many people felt the effects and were helped by members of the Brandon Fire and Emergency Services.

Police describe the suspect as a six-foot-tall man, who was wearing a black Kangol-style hat that was turned backwards, a loose red hoodie with ‘Canada’ across the chest, baggy black pants, and black loafers with a white sole.

Police continue to investigate this incident and ask anyone with information to contact 204-729-2345.

The second and unrelated incident took place on Tuesday just before midnight, when a suspect stole a 2005 Honda Civic, which was left running outside a business in the 800 block of 18th Street.

Brandon police note the car’s owner had left their phone inside the car while they went to pick up a pizza delivery. Officers were able to use the phone tracking app to find the Honda Civic in the 300 block of 2nd Street.

Police found a 28-year-old man hiding in a nearby yard and arrested him. He was in possession of the car keys and a debit machine from the pizza delivery business.

The suspect is set to appear in court in June on charges of theft of a motor vehicle and possession of property obtained by crime.