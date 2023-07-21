Three-year-old left unattended on minibus for two hours
A Winnipeg family is speaking out after their three-year-old son was left alone on a parked minibus for two hours last month.
On June 13, Kristin Hernandez-Courchene said her son Elie was being transported between his West End daycare and the Little Red Spirit Head Start Program at 185 Young Street when something went wrong.
Hernandez-Courchene said her son fell asleep in the vehicle and was slouched over, so when the other children on board were dropped off, no one noticed her child was still on board.
She said the driver drove home and parked, not knowing Elie was still in his seat sleeping.
Two hours went by, then a passer-by heard Elie screaming, crying, and calling for help and called 911.
The centre then called Hernandez-Courchene who went to the scene and picked up her son.
She said the incident has taken a toll on Elie. "He's triggered by me just leaving him," said Hernandez-Courchene. "He cries…'why do you leave me, why do you leave me?'
"It's been really difficult, a lot of anxiety," she added.
The family did receive an apology letter from the Little Red Spirit program's board. It expresses sincere regret for Elie's experience, which it says was caused by human error.
"We deeply understand and empathize with the impact this has had on your son and your family. It has affected our entire staff," said the letter.
It goes on to say the centre is offering supports for Elie and his family, and is reviewing and updating its policies, procedures, and training.
Hernandez-Courchene doesn't know who the bystander is who called 911 but she would like to thank them.
CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the Little Red Spirit Head Start Program for comment.
Poilievre calls Niagara Falls home 'tiny little shack,' apologizes to tenant
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he has apologized to a woman in Niagara Falls, Ont. for calling her home a 'tiny little shack' in an attempt to illustrate high housing costs in the area.
Ex-Mountie charged with foreign interference, accused of using 'extensive network' to help China
The RCMP says it has arrested and charged a retired member of its force with foreign interference-related offences, connected to crimes allegedly committed in the years after he left the RCMP.
Police share photos of men who may be travelling with B.C. Amber Alert suspect
On the third day of an ongoing Amber Alert in B.C., the Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit launched a tip line and dedicated email address to handle tips related to the case.
National Defence looking for land in Ontario to house new Norad surveillance system
Canada's Department of National Defence is looking into buying large swaths of land in southern Ontario for a new Norad surveillance system.
'Barbenheimer' arrives as moviegoers flock to a Mattel-mushroom cloud double feature
After a feverish drumbeat propelled forward by a mushroom cloud of memes, the most anticipated day on the year's movie calendar finally arrived as 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' -- two movie opposites brought together by cross-marketing fate -- landed in theaters.
Ontario family offering two years' rent in advance, can't find a home in the GTA
A Canadian family offering to pay rent for the next two years in advance can't find a place to live in a suburb north of Toronto. Adrian Ghobrial reports on the rental housing crisis that has demand soaring and prices skyrocketing.
Coyote attacks: What to do to prevent them and how to stay safe
Experts share tips on what you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones amidst an uptick in coyote attacks across Canada.
Tony Bennett, masterful stylist of American musical standards, dies at 96
Tony Bennett, the eminent stylist and last of the great saloon singers whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as 'I Left My Heart In San Francisco' graced a decadeslong career, has died at 96.
Alleged human trafficking at Ont. camp for vulnerable children 'modern-day slavery:' OPP
Ontario's Solicitor General conveyed concern over "a failure of our justice system" after a convicted sex offender living at the same address as a camp for children on the autism spectrum and his wife, who owns the business, were charged in a human trafficking investigation.
