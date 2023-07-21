Three-year-old left unattended on minibus for two hours

A Winnipeg family is speaking out after their three-year-old son was left alone on a parked minibus for two hours last month.

On June 13, Kristin Hernandez-Courchene said her son Elie was being transported between his West End daycare and the Little Red Spirit Head Start Program at 185 Young Street when something went wrong.

Hernandez-Courchene said her son fell asleep in the vehicle and was slouched over, so when the other children on board were dropped off, no one noticed her child was still on board.

She said the driver drove home and parked, not knowing Elie was still in his seat sleeping.

Two hours went by, then a passer-by heard Elie screaming, crying, and calling for help and called 911.

The centre then called Hernandez-Courchene who went to the scene and picked up her son.

She said the incident has taken a toll on Elie. "He's triggered by me just leaving him," said Hernandez-Courchene. "He cries…'why do you leave me, why do you leave me?'

"It's been really difficult, a lot of anxiety," she added.

The family did receive an apology letter from the Little Red Spirit program's board. It expresses sincere regret for Elie's experience, which it says was caused by human error.

"We deeply understand and empathize with the impact this has had on your son and your family. It has affected our entire staff," said the letter.

It goes on to say the centre is offering supports for Elie and his family, and is reviewing and updating its policies, procedures, and training.

Hernandez-Courchene doesn't know who the bystander is who called 911 but she would like to thank them.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the Little Red Spirit Head Start Program for comment.