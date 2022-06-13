Thunderstorm, rain prompts overland flood watch in Manitoba

Forecasted thunderstorms and rain on its way to parts of Manitoba have prompted the province to issue a flood watch.

The provincial Hydrological Forecast Centre said the flood watch is expected to last until the morning of June 15, covering central, southern and southwestern Manitoba.

"Weather forecasts indicate increased potential for thunderstorms which could bring significant amount of high intensity rain in (a) short time," the province said in its daily flood report. "Water levels on streams and drains in these regions are declining but heavy rains could result in overland flooding and potential for flash flooding, particularly for waterways that drain from higher elevations."

The province said depending on how much rain the area receives, water levels could threaten low-lying or nearby properties along with roads and other infrastructure.