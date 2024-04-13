WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Ticket buyers beware: Scammers of the Manitoba Opera

    The Manitoba Opera said third-party sellers are selling tickets to Carmen in US dollars with "greatly inflated" service charges. (Source: Manitoba Opera) The Manitoba Opera said third-party sellers are selling tickets to Carmen in US dollars with "greatly inflated" service charges. (Source: Manitoba Opera)
    The Manitoba Opera is warning customers about third-party sellers and ticket scams ahead of it’s upcoming performance of Carmen.

    In an email to CTV News, a Manitoba Opera spokesperson said customers were calling the company to ask why ticket prices were in US dollars and charged “very high service fees.” The spokesperson said these tickets were not on the Manitoba Opera website but instead on a third-party seller’s page.

    “We are just wanting to be proactive in reminding people to be aware of where they are buying tickets,” the spokesperson said.

    In a release shared to customers, the Manitoba Opera said the only way to ensure tickets are valid is to buy from the company directly, either online, by phone or in-person.

    It also said third-party sellers could be selling fake tickets to customers.

    For those who may be unsure, they can get in touch with the Manitoba Opera to confirm the validity of the tickets before purchasing.

