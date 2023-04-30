Tim Bachman, a founding member of BTO, dies
A founding member of the Canadian rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Tim Bachman, has died.
Randy Bachman confirmed the death of his brother through his manager on Sunday.
Tim Bachman's son, Paxton Bachman, posted on Facebook that his father died Friday, explaining that he got a call last week from the care home where his father was staying, telling him that his dad's condition had worsened and that later tests revealed cancer throughout his brain.
The Winnipeg-based BTO released its first album in May 1973 and the band's second album, Bachman-Turner Overdrive II, released in December 1973, became a huge hit in the U.S. and Canada, with hit singles "Let it Ride" and "Takin' Care of Business."
Tim Bachman, who played guitar and sang, left BTO in 1974 but had rejoined BTO for tours over the years.
His death follows that of his brother Robbie Bachman, another co-founder of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, in January at the age of 69.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2023.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PSAC says tentative agreement reached with Treasury Board for 120,000 workers
The Public Service Alliance of Canada has reached a tentative contract agreement with the Treasury Board covering more than 120,000 federal government workers across the country.
Non-U.S. residents banned from purchasing tickets to Maple Leafs road games in Florida
Toronto Maple Leafs fans hoping to make a trip down south to catch a playoff game against the Florida Panthers will hit an unexpected road block.
How to create a 'win-win' situation for workplace mental health: psychologist
Whether it's a mental health day or a reduced workload, there are a number of ways that employers and employees can deal with workplace stress to the benefit of everyone, a Toronto-based psychologist says.
King Charles to uphold long-standing royal tradition of celebrating birthday twice
In addition to celebrating his birthday on Nov. 14, King Charles III will maintain the long-standing royal tradition of marking the occasion in June as well. CTVNews.ca spoke with royal experts about the surprisingly practical reason behind this tradition, as well as its significance.
Trump lawyer seeks mistrial in rape case, citing judge bias
Former U.S. President Donald Trump's attorney requested a mistrial Monday in his client's rape case, saying the judge overseeing the civil proceedings in federal court has ruled in a biased manner against Trump.
Mother-to-baby HIV transmission shouldn't be happening in Canada, researchers say
A new study concludes a few pregnant women in Canada are passing HIV to their babies, despite the fact that this country has all the tools needed to stop it from happening.
Nearly half of Canadians didn't use all their vacation days in 2022: survey
Almost half of Canadians reported that they didn't use all their vacation days in 2022, with more than half reporting that they feel deprived of vacation time, according to a new report.
Michael J. Fox calls Parkinson's disease 'the gift that keeps on taking' in candid new interview
Michael J. Fox is focused on optimism and gratitude as he discusses living with Parkinson's disease in a new interview with Jane Pauley for 'CBS Sunday Morning.'
New Zealand leader says he favours nation becoming a republic
New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said Monday he personally favors his country becoming a republic, but it's not a change he intends to push for as leader.
Regina
-
Sask. RCMP asks public to be on the lookout after string of break-ins near Broadview
Saskatchewan RCMP are asking the public for help in finding a man believed to be involved in over a dozen break-ins in the town of Broadview.
-
PSAC says tentative agreement reached with Treasury Board for 120,000 workers
The Public Service Alliance of Canada has reached a tentative contract agreement with the Treasury Board covering more than 120,000 federal government workers across the country.
-
RCMP performing psychological autopsy on Sask. mass killer Myles Sanderson
RCMP may never fully learn why Myles Sanderson went on a deadly stabbing rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation, but they may be able to offer answers that some experts say could help victims’ families make sense of it all.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon councillors consider hiring social support workers for city buses
Saskatoon’s transportation committee will consider whether to put social support workers on city buses in its meeting on Tuesday.
-
RCMP performing psychological autopsy on Sask. mass killer Myles Sanderson
RCMP may never fully learn why Myles Sanderson went on a deadly stabbing rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation, but they may be able to offer answers that some experts say could help victims’ families make sense of it all.
-
'One fatality is way too many': Sask. residents advocate for workplace safety
Dozen of people gathered at Rotary Park on Sunday for the Threads for Life, Steps for Life fundraiser, which aims to support those who suffered a workplace tragedy.
Northern Ontario
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Major announcement on Canada’s most wanted list in Toronto this morning
Toronto police are set to make a major announcement on Canada’s most wanted individuals on Monday morning.
-
Tim Bachman, a founding member of BTO, dies
Tim Bachman, a founding member of the Canadian rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died.
-
Two men plead guilty to shooting moose standing in northern Ont. road
Two men from southern Ontario pleaded guilty to shooting a moose standing on a road north of Thunder Bay in 2021.
Edmonton
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith expected to call Alberta election today
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is expected to call a provincial election during an announcement later this morning in Calgary.
-
PSAC says tentative agreement reached with Treasury Board for 120,000 workers
The Public Service Alliance of Canada has reached a tentative contract agreement with the Treasury Board covering more than 120,000 federal government workers across the country.
-
2 wildfires burn west of Edmonton, evacuation order expected to last into Monday
A state of local emergency has been declared in Parkland County as a result of two separate wildfires burning in the area.
Toronto
-
Non-U.S. residents banned from purchasing tickets to Maple Leafs road games in Florida
Toronto Maple Leafs fans hoping to make a trip down south to catch a playoff game against the Florida Panthers will hit an unexpected road block.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario to introduce mandatory mental health curriculum for high school students
The Ontario government is introducing a new mandatory mental health-focused curriculum for high school students.
-
Queen Street stretch is officially closed for nearly 5 years. Here’s what you need to know
A section of Queen Street is closing for construction of the Ontario Line subway on Monday for nearly five years.
Calgary
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith expected to call Alberta election today
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is expected to call a provincial election during an announcement later this morning in Calgary.
-
Alberta divided on Calgary's new arena deal, ThinkHQ survey suggests
A new poll suggests Albertans have mixed feelings over a $1.2-billion hockey arena and event centre in Calgary, which was announced less than a week before the province heads into an election.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Major announcement on Canada’s most wanted list in Toronto this morning
Toronto police are set to make a major announcement on Canada’s most wanted individuals on Monday morning.
Montreal
-
Second suspect arrested in connection with Leonardo Rizutto shooting
Officers from Quebec's organized crime squad (ENRCO) have arrested a second suspect in connection with the shooting of Leonardo Rizzuto.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Rain fills the forecast as high waters remain, but sunshine is on the way
Several rivers and lakes in Quebec remained under special surveillance by public security Monday morning as weather forecasts predicted rainfall for days in various areas of the province. On Monday morning, one sizable flood was observed, at Quesnel Bay on the Ottawa River in Rigaud, in the Montérégie region.
-
An 'aggressive biter': There's a new tick to worry about in Quebec and Ontario
Quebec and Ontario public health bodies are reminding residents that as the snow melts, ticks emerge. In addition to the Lyme disease carrying blacklegged tick, scientists are also concerned about the lone star tick which is being spotted north of its home in the southern United States and Mexico.
Ottawa
-
PSAC says tentative agreement reached with Treasury Board for 120,000 workers
The Public Service Alliance of Canada has reached a tentative contract agreement with the Treasury Board covering more than 120,000 federal government workers across the country.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario to introduce mandatory mental health curriculum for high school students
The Ontario government is introducing a new mandatory mental health-focused curriculum for high school students.
-
RAINFALL WARNING
RAINFALL WARNING | More rain Monday to increase flood risk
More rain is in the forecast for Ottawa as water levels on the Ottawa River remain high.
Atlantic
-
Fire closes Donkin Coal mine, stop-work order issued
An underground fire at the Donkin Coal Mine on Sunday has prompted Nova Scotia's Department of Labour, Skills and Immigration to issue a stop-work order at the site.
-
Pedestrian hit, seriously injured in south end Halifax crosswalk: police
A driver has been ticketed after a pedestrian was hit in a crosswalk in Halifax’s south end Sunday evening.
-
PSAC says tentative agreement reached with Treasury Board for 120,000 workers
The Public Service Alliance of Canada has reached a tentative contract agreement with the Treasury Board covering more than 120,000 federal government workers across the country.
Kitchener
-
Grand River Transit workers reject deal, strike underway
Grand River Transit workers are on strike as of Monday.
-
OPP charge driver in crash that injured CTV reporter Stephanie Villella
Ontario Provincial Police have laid a charge in the crash that sent CTV News Kitchener reporter Stephanie Villella to hospital with life-threatening injuries earlier this year.
-
Kitchener mother calls for psychotropic drugs safety waiver following daughter’s suicide
A Kitchener mother is petitioning for a change she feels could have saved her daughter’s life.
Vancouver
-
Serious crash blocks traffic on Delta-Surrey border
Emergency crews were called to a serious crash along the border between Delta and Surrey Monday morning.
-
Stabbing and shooting in Surrey just hours and blocks apart send 2 to hospital
This weekend came to a violent conclusion in Surrey after a stabbing and shooting just hours apart.
-
PSAC says tentative agreement reached with Treasury Board for 120,000 workers
The Public Service Alliance of Canada has reached a tentative contract agreement with the Treasury Board covering more than 120,000 federal government workers across the country.
Vancouver Island
-
Comox Valley RCMP say missing woman may be in Victoria
Mounties on Vancouver Island are appealing to the public to help find a missing 40-year-old woman. Police say Josie Van Der Elst was last seen on April 18 in Union Bay, south of Courtenay. She was reported missing to the Comox Valley RCMP on April 27.
-
Man shot during traffic stop in Saanich Friday night: police watchdog
A man was shot and seriously injured during an interaction with the Saanich Police on Patricia Bay Highway (Highway 17) Friday night, the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) says.
-
7,500 run in 34th annual TC 10K: 2023 results
Thousands of people of all ages and abilities took to the streets of Victoria Sunday to participate in the 34th annual Times Colonist 10k.