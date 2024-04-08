Time to tee off: City of Winnipeg to open golf courses earlier

Get ready to hit the links in Winnipeg, just over two weeks earlier than last year thanks to the mild weather.

The city announced its golf courses will open for the season on Friday, Apr.12, that’s 15 days earlier then they opened in 2023.

Beginning Tuesday, Apr. 9, you can start booking tee times for Crescent Drive, Kildonan Park and Windsor gold courses at 9 am.

Tee times can be booked online through the city’s website, or by phoning pro shops, or 311.

You can take advantage of spring rates on green fees until Apr. 26.