Tips and methods to help people spending the holidays alone

The holidays can be a wonderful time for people to celebrate with family, friends and loved ones, but for those who find themselves alone, this time of year can be particularly hard.

However, a local therapist says there are ways and methods people can use to help them get through the holidays.

Sylvia Marusyk, from Mind Body Works, says one of the reasons people feel down during the holidays is they compare their current experiences to the ones they had as children.

“We carry these memories into adulthood, and it’s never really going to be that way again,” she said. “It’s different as we get older. Some of us have children that are gone, loved ones that have died, children may have moved away family members may have split…and so it becomes a time where we often focus on loss.

“As much as we try to focus on the joy of the season, it seems to highlight loss for many people.”

Marusyk said one way people can deal with the loneliness of the holidays is by volunteering.

“When you give to others, it actually causes your own body to produce more serotonin, which elevates your moods,” she said. “So if you're struggling with mood issues, that's a great way to instantly elevate your mood and if you're lonely, what better thing to do than connect with others who are also in need?”

Marusyk said if you do decide to go out or do things, self-care should be the primary focus.

"Self-care is more than bubble baths and manicures; It's really understanding how you show up for yourself,” she said. “So if I know you're struggling, I'm going to do things specifically for you to make you happier or to make you feel more peaceful or to reduce your stress. Why don't I turn that around and do that for me?

“Why don't I look at what I need in this moment? Do I need to take a break from social media? Do I need to take a break from the family stuff? Do I need to say I don't want to shop this year? And that becomes self-care because you show up as your own advocate for yourself.”