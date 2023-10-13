Tips for staying safe on the water during the cooler months

With Manitoba experiencing mild fall weather, many people may be enjoying the autumnal colours while boating on the province’s lakes and rivers.

However, Manitobans are being reminded that there are risks to boating during the cooler temperatures, including cold shock and drowning.

“It’s wonderful having the mild weather because we do still get to enjoy outdoor activities for a longer period before the snow starts to hit,” said Alexandra Carriere, special projects officer with the Lifesaving Society of Manitoba.

“But that does mean that we have boats out on the water and people might not be thinking about the water temperature with the warm weather days.”

According to the Lifesaving Society of Manitoba, the province sees about 25 drowning deaths every year. One-third of these fatal drownings occur between the colder months of October and April.

“About seven to eight of those [drownings] happen in those colder months when people might not necessarily be thinking about swimming, but then the unexpected happens and they find themselves in the water,” Carriere said.

Carriere noted that because there are fewer people out on the water during the fall season, boaters need to ensure they inform others of their plans, including where they’re going and when they plan to return.

She added it’s also important to have emergency equipment, including wearing a life jacket.

“If you do fall in the water and you experience cold water shock, you’re going to be less likely to be able to get yourself back into the boat or deal with that emergency,” she said.

Carriere explained that during cold water shock, a person will experience hyperventilation and will be left gasping for air.

“So if you fall into the water and your head is under the water at that time that you experience that cold water shock, well you’re going to be breathing in water and that’s why drowning can happen in seconds even more so when the water is cold,” she said.

Carriere is reminding people that the temperature of the water is rapidly dropping, even if the temperature outside feels warm.

The Lifesaving Society of Manitoba also offers the following boat safety tips:

Carry tools and parts to fix minor issues and avoid getting stranded;

Ensure your boat and engine are in good mechanical condition; and

Be cautious of reduced water levels after a hot and dry summer.

- With files from CTV’s Rachel Lagace.