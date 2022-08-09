Toddler killed following crash in driveway of Manitoba home

A 14-month-old girl died on Sunday after she was hit by a car in a driveway in Shamattawa.

RCMP officers were notified of the fatal crash just before 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Police said that the toddler went in front of the vehicle while it was stationary. According to RCMP, the driver, who was not aware the girl was outside, hit the toddler as they started to drive.

The 14-month-old girl was taken to the nursing station where she was pronounced dead.

Police said they don’t suspect any criminality.

Officers continue to investigate.