WINNIPEG -- The age eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines has dropped again in Manitoba.

The province said on Friday the age eligibility dropped on Friday to include Manitobans age 40 years old and older.

Eligibility is currently set at 18 years old and older for Indigenous people.

The province said Focused Immunization Teams are visiting five congregate living facilities to give first doses.

So far, 534,647 doses of the vaccine have been administered, out of the 657,660 doses that have been delivered to the province. Manitoba expects to receive 7,020 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week.

The province said people can start booking second-dose appointments on May 22, with priority going to those who are immunocompromised or have other prioritized health conditions. The province said more details will be released in the coming days.

People can book an appointment online or by calling (toll-free) 1-844-626-8222.