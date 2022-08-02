Tornado touches down in Manitoba, no damage reported: Environment Canada
It was brief, but a tornado touched down in Manitoba, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
ECCC told CTV News the twister touched down at 6:38 p.m., five kilometres east of Teulon, Man.
It was on the ground for around four to five minutes and ECCC said there are no reports of damage or injuries.
Tornado warnings throughout the province have come to an end, but there are still two tornado watches in place as well as severe thunderstorm watches and warnings.
Tornado warnings had been in place Tuesday evening for the areas of Dugald, Beausejour, Grand Beach, Bissett, Victoria Beach, Nopiming Provincial Park, and Pine Falls as well as Whiteshell, Lac du Bonnet, and Pinawa.
Just before 8 p.m. all those warnings ended, but tornado watches are still in place for Victoria Beach, Nopiming Provincial Park, Pine Falls, Whiteshell, Lac du Bonnet, and Pinawa.
Severe thunderstorm warnings are also in place for these areas.
ECCC says if a tornado watch is upgraded to a tornado warning, people should go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows. If you are in a vehicle, a tent, a trailer, mobile home or any other temporary or free-standing shelter, you should move to a strong building if you can.
ECCC noted there has also been reports of toonie sized hail in Manitoba, but didn't have exact locations for where it fell. However, the weather agency reported there were wind gusts recorded at 74 kilometres an hour in the Great Falls area.
The storm is now expected to make its way into Ontario.
