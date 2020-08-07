WINNIPEG -- Environment Canada said a tornado touched down in Manitoba Friday evening.

It was reported the twister hit near Scarth, Man. around 8 p.m., which is about 16 kilometres south of Virden.

August 7, 2020 - 806pm - 7 miles south of Virden MB #mbstorm pic.twitter.com/49H224NXIc — Dustin Freeman (@DusterMB) August 8, 2020

Several storm chasers in the area were tweeting that the tornado ripped through a farm and threw cars in the area.

STARS Air Ambulance tweeted that it was dispatched to the Virden area just before 9 p.m.

STAR 7 (Winnipeg) has been dispatched for a Scene Call Emergency in the Virden, MB area. — STARS air ambulance (@STARSambulance) August 8, 2020

Several views of the violent tornado near Virden, MB earlier today Aug. 7, 2020. #MBstorm



Manitoba Hydro confirmed there are outages in the area due to the tornado. Some customers have been restored already but hydro said it isn't sure how severe the damage is.

Environment Canada had issued a Tornado Warning for the Rural Municipality of Pipestone and Sifton, which included the Oak Lake area. That was later downgraded to a severe thunderstorm watch.

"Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible," Environment Canada said on its website.

Environment Canada said the thunderstorm was moving southeast at around 30 kilometres an hour.

If Manitobans see threatening weather they are advised to take shelter.

People are told to go indoors and stay away from windows and outside walls. It is best if people take shelter in a basement, bathroom, stairwell, or interior closet.

For those who can't make it indoors, they should lie in a low lying spot and protect their head from flying debris.

CTV News has reached out to STARS, RCMP and Environment Canada for more details.

To report severe weather send an email to MBstorm@canada.ca or tweet using #MBStorm.