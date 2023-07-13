Tornado warning ends in southern Manitoba

Environment and Climate Change Canada has ended a tornado warning for the RM of Hanover in Manitoba, downgrading it to a severe thunderstorm watch.

The initial warning, issued at 3:38 p.m., included the communities of Steinbach, Niverville and Grunthal. The warning said meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado.

However, shortly after 4 p.m., the warning was brought down to a severe thunderstorm watch.

“A disturbance moving through southern Manitoba this afternoon will bring the potential for thunderstorms, some of which may become severe,” ECCC said in a statement. “The main threats associated with these storms will be large hail and strong, damaging wind gusts.”

The severity of the storms is expected to diminish this evening, ECCC said.