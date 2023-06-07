Tornado warning ends in western Manitoba communities

A tornado warning in multiple communities in western Manitoba has now been downgraded to a severe thunderstorm warning.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a tornado warning at 6:30 p.m. for the R.M. of Oakview, including Oak River and Rapid City, as well as the Riverdale municipality, including Rivers and Wheatland.

Oak River is located approximately 47 kilometres northwest of Brandon.

The warning was in place for just under a half hour before it was downgraded to a severe thunderstorm warning.

Even though the tornado warning has ended, ECCC said the thunderstorm could bring strong wind, heavy rain and possibly nickel to ping pong ball sized hail.

Before the tornado warning was issued, ECCC also noted a Tornado was confirmed over the weekend near Carberry, Man.

ECCC said around 2:53 p.m. on June 4, a tornado was seen northwest of Carberry. There have been no reports of damage. ECCC has given the twister a rating of EF0.

People are asked to submit pictures or video of damage that may have been caused by the tornado to ECCC.