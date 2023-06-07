Tornado warning ends in western Manitoba communities

A tornado warning was issued in the R.M. of Oakview including Oak River and Rapid City on June 7, 2023. (Source: Environment and Climate Change Canada) A tornado warning was issued in the R.M. of Oakview including Oak River and Rapid City on June 7, 2023. (Source: Environment and Climate Change Canada)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island