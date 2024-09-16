WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Tornado warning for Kenora region ends

    CTV's Colleen Bready explains the Tornado Warning in Ontario. (CTV News Winnipeg) CTV's Colleen Bready explains the Tornado Warning in Ontario. (CTV News Winnipeg)
    A tornado warning for the Kenora region has ended.

    Residents near the Kenora area were being urged to take caution as a severe storm sweeps through.

    Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) said a severe thunderstorm moving through the region could possibly have created a tornado.

    It also cautioned hail, damaging winds, and intense rain were possible.

    The thunderstorms were expected to move through northwestern Ontario during the evening.

