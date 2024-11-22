Colleen Bready's Forecast: Light snow falling in Winnipeg

A flurry of light snow continues early Friday afternoon in Winnipeg and southeastern Manitoba, courtesy of a disturbance that has been moving quickly across the province today.

It won’t leave much behind as the snow tapers off in the city this afternoon and moves into northwestern Ontario.

Snow will gradually ease up over several regions in northern Manitoba this afternoon, too. Areas further north, including Lynn Lake, Brochet, and Tadoule Lake, could see 2-4 cm of snow today.

Further south, on again, off again, light snow in Thompson today will continue this evening. However, snowfall amounts won’t be significant.

Ahead of this weekend, many regions across the province will see at least some sunshine at some point during the day on Saturday.

The sun will shine in Winnipeg and the southeast on Saturday morning before clouds roll in by the afternoon.

Meanwhile, a low pressure system currently developing over southern Alberta and northern Montana will bring the next significant round of snow to southern Manitoba this weekend.

For now, it’s unclear how much snow is heading our way, but Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says it will possibly issue a snowfall warning for the Parkland region on Saturday.

Snow is expected in Brandon by Saturday night before spreading into Winnipeg by Sunday.