WINNIPEG -- A weather system over west-central Manitoba is no longer likely to produce a tornado.

Environment Canada is tracking a severe thunderstorm that could have possibly produced a tornado in the Minnedosa/Riding Mountain National Park area. It also warned about damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall.

The weather service said if you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately.

A severe thunderstorm warning is still issued for:

Brandon - Neepawa - Carberry – Treherne

Melita - Boissevain - Turtle Mountain Provincial Park

Minnedosa - Riding Mountain National Park

Ste. Rose - McCreary - Alonsa – Gladstone

Virden - Souris

A thunderstorm watch has been issued for much of west-central Manitoba.

Southern Manitoba is also under a heat warning as humidex values rise to almost 40 and lows remain above 20-degrees.