Tornado warning issued for parts of Manitoba ends
WINNIPEG -- A weather system over west-central Manitoba is no longer likely to produce a tornado.
Environment Canada is tracking a severe thunderstorm that could have possibly produced a tornado in the Minnedosa/Riding Mountain National Park area. It also warned about damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall.
The weather service said if you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately.
A severe thunderstorm warning is still issued for:
- Brandon - Neepawa - Carberry – Treherne
- Melita - Boissevain - Turtle Mountain Provincial Park
- Minnedosa - Riding Mountain National Park
- Ste. Rose - McCreary - Alonsa – Gladstone
- Virden - Souris
A thunderstorm watch has been issued for much of west-central Manitoba.
Southern Manitoba is also under a heat warning as humidex values rise to almost 40 and lows remain above 20-degrees.