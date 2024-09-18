Tornado warning issued for parts of southern Manitoba

Parts of the province are under a tornado warning.

The R.M. of Oakland-Wawanesa,R.M. of Prairie Lakes, Margaret, Ninette and Belmont are under a tornado warning.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) said as of 8:20 p.m., the system was 10 km southwest of Wawanesa and moving toward the north at 50 km per hour.

Wind gusts of up to 90 km per hour are possible, as well as quarter-sized hail and heavy rain.

ECCC is urging residents to take cover if threatening weather approached.

Thunderstorm warnings issued

Much of southern Manitoba to the U.S. border is under a severe thunderstorm watch.

Hayfield, Ninette, and Killarney, as well as the immediate surround areas, are under a warning.

Environment and Climate Change Canada said nickel-size hail and heavy rain is possible, It also cautioned flash floods are possible with heavy downpours.

As of 8:30 p.m., the southeastern corner of Manitoba, including Lac du Bonnet, Whitemouth, and Sprague are not under any watches.