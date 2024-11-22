Winnipeg family looking for liver donor for father

A Winnipeg man is working to save others in the community as he waits for someone to help save his father’s life.

Harkamal Saggi learned one year ago that he is need of a liver transplant to save his life, after 25 years of drinking caught up with him.

“I want to be back to normal, in good health, with a happy life” he said.

“They told us he was experiencing liver cirrhosis, which is the stage right before liver failure, and they said if he doesn’t get a transplant soon, he will like pass away,” said P.K. Saggi, Harkamal’s son.

P.K. is not willing to accept that outcome.

He heads up the University of Winnipeg’s Blood Team and sits as its stem cell coordinator, dedicating his time and efforts to bring in new blood donors and sign people up on the stem cell registry.

“It’s kind of hard to help with organ transplants, so I knew if I helped with stem cell transplants, or just getting people on the registry, it could be my way of giving back,” P.K. said.

P.K. Saggi is working to help find a liver donation for his father Harkamal, who has been diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver. (Maralee Caruso/CTV News Winnipeg)

He’s hoping someone will return the favour and donate a liver to help save his father’s life.

Harkamal said he turned to alcohol during a bout of depression, which he deeply regrets. He said he hasn’t had a drop of alcohol since the doctor delivered the devastating news about his health and says he won’t ever again.

“I made a commitment to them, and I will never go back,” Harkamal said.

What Harkamal really wants is his health back. Going to watch soccer games used to be a source of family fun. Today, kicking the ball around the front yard with his children is as close as he gets to that,

“He’s definitely putting himself out there less,” P.K. said. “He has struggled to talk to people, because he feels embarrassed about the stigma around alcoholism and needing a liver transplant. He’s struggled to do literally anything – Some days, he wouldn’t be able to go to the washroom, someday he wouldn’t have the strength to get up and make himself food.”

“It’s a bad experience to be stuck in the house for a long period of time,” Harkamal said.

Until a donor liver is found, Harkamal’s life and his family’s future is on hold. While it can be extremely difficult to find a match, they’re all hanging on to hope.

“I would be very thankful,” Harkamal said,

“I would love to get my dad back on his feet, have him return to work, or just be out in the city and being able to go to things, go to our soccer games and our family events,” P.K. said. “I would just love for our life to go back to normal.”

Those wishing to become an organ donor can register with Transplant Manitoba online.