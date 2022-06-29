Tornado warnings and watches end in Manitoba

Tornado warnings and watches in place for parts of western Manitoba have ended.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) had issued tornado warnings Wednesday evening for the Swan River - Duck Mountain - Porcupine Provincial Forest and the Dauphin - Russell - Roblin - Winnipegosis area.

Those warnings were downgraded to tornado watches around 9:45 p.m.

Just after 10 p.m., only a tornado watch for Dauphin - Russell - Roblin - Winnipegosis remained in place. It ended around 10:30 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm watches and warnings remained throughout southern and central Manitoba on Wednesday night.

ECCC told CTV News it had not received any reports of tornadoes in Manitoba late Wednesday night, however it said the line of thunderstorms passed through sparsely populated areas of the province, and the possibility that a tornado did touch down could not be ruled out.

- with files from CTV's Renée Rodgers