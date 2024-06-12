Tornado warnings end in Southwestern Manitoba

A tornado warning issued for the R.M of Hamiota and the R.M of Wallace-Woodworth has ended.

Shortly before 9 p.m., Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a Tornado Warning for the R.M of Hamiota, the R.M of Wallace-Woodworth, and the Riverdale Municipality.

ECCC said a tornado located six kilometres southeast of Crandall was moving southeast at 20 km/h.

“Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately,” ECCC said at the time.

It said damaging winds, large hail, and intense rainfall were also possible.