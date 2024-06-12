Tornado warnings issued for Southwestern Manitoba

A tornado warning has been issued for the R.M of Hamiota and the R.M of Wallace-Woodworth.

Shortly before 9 p.m., Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a Tornado Warning for the R.M of Hamiota, the R.M of Wallace-Woodworth, and the Riverdale Municipality.

ECCC says a tornado located six kilometres southeast of Crandall is moving southeast at 20 km/h.

“Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately,” ECCC said.

It says damaging winds, large hail, and intense rainfall are also possible.