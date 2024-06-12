WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Tornado warnings issued in western Manitoba

    A storm system is pictured Highway 83 just outside of Russell on June 12 at approximately 4 p.m. (Barb Wojcichowsky) A storm system is pictured Highway 83 just outside of Russell on June 12 at approximately 4 p.m. (Barb Wojcichowsky)
    Tornado warnings have been issued in parts of western Manitoba.

    Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued warnings Wednesday for the rural municipalities of Stanley, including Winkler and Morden, Pembina, including Manitou La Riviére and Snowflake, North Cypress-Landford, including Neepawa and Carberry, and Glenboro-South Crypress including Treesbank.

    "Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado. Damaging winds, hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible," the warning statement reads on ECCC's website.

    ECCC said this is a potentially life-threatening situation and people are told to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

    "Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet. Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris."

    The warnings previously encompassed the municipalities of Russell-Binscarth, including Gambler First Nation, Riding Mountain West, including Asessippi Provincial Park, Hamiota, including McConnell and Lavinia, Oakview, including Oak River and Rapid City, Rosedale, including Eden and Kelwood, Elton, including Forrest, and Yellowhead, including Shoal Lake and Elphinstone, but they have since ended Thunderstorm watches remain in places for these areas.

    More details to come.

