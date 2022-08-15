Tornado warnings, severe thunderstorm warnings lifted in southern Manitoba

The tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings issued in parts of southern Manitoba Monday evening have ended, though severe thunderstorm watches remain.

Monday evening saw warnings of tornadoes and severe thunderstorms from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC). In the warnings, ECCC said meteorologists were tracking a severe thunderstorm that was possibly producing a tornado, along with damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall.

In its warnings, ECCC said there had been reports of baseball-sized hail as the storm moved across the province to the southeast.

"Extremely large hail can smash windows, destroy property and vehicles and cause life-threatening injury," the warning reads. "Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles."

As of just before 9 p.m., all the severe thunderstorm warnings were downgraded to watches which remained in the southeastern corner of the province late Monday night.