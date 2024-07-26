Tornado watch for Kenora and other parts of Ontario

Environment and Climate Canada (ECCC) is cautioning residents that conditions for a tornado are favourable in parts of Ontario.

It said a severe thunderstorm, which could produce tornadoes as well as strong winds of up to 100 km/hour and loonie-sized hail, is possible.

Areas under a tornado watch include:

Dryden - Vermilion Bay

Ear Falls - Perrault Falls - Western Lac Seul

Fort Frances - Emo - Rainy River

Kenora - Grassy Narrows - Whitedog

Sioux Narrows - Nestor Falls - Morson

ECCC is reminding people to take action if a tornado is spotted or a tornado warning is issued.

“Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet,” ECCC said. “Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can.”