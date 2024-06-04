WINNIPEG
    Tornado watches, severe thunderstorm warnings issued for part of northwestern Ontario

    A tornado warning was issued for part of northwestern Ontario
    Tornado watches and severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for a portion of northwestern Ontario.

    Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says a severe thunderstorm is moving through the Dryden area. Areas affected include Moose Lake, St. Clair Lake, Ord Lake, Amesdale and Thaddeus Lake. Another thunderstorm has been reported near Loonhaunt Lake.

    The storm brings a risk of wind gusts between 90 and 100 kilometres per hour, heavy downpours, and nickel size hail.

    A tornado warning was briefly in effect for Sioux Narrows, Nestor Falls, and Morson, but was been downgraded to a severe thunderstorm warning. Dryden is currently under a tornado watch, while the watch in Kenora and Fort Frances has ended. 

    ECCC says folks should take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

    If a tornado warning or watch is issued in your area, you are advised to go inside to a room on the lower floor away from outside walls and windows, like a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet. People should leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelters, and move to a strong building.

    As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.

    More information about the tornado can be found on ECCC’s website.

