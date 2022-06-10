Tourism projects in Manitoba get a $10.8M boost from Ottawa

Dozens of tourism projects in Manitoba are getting a big financial boost from Ottawa to bounce back from the pandemic.

On Friday during a news conference at The Forks in Winnipeg, the federal government announced it would be investing more than $10.8 million into 39 projects in Manitoba's tourism sector. The money will be used to create new tourist attractions and upgrade existing ones across the province.

"From the northern lights and polar bears in Churchill, to the historic Downtown Winnipeg – there is a reason that tourism is one of Manitoba's spectacular industries," said Terry Duguid, parliamentary secretary to the federal minister of environment and climate change. "A strong tourism sector in Manitoba is critical for a strong prairie and Canadian economy."

As a part of the project, The Forks will be receiving $500,000 to build a Treaty Knowledge Centre with the Treaty Relations Commission of Manitoba, and expand the Waterfront Loop Trail, and another $418,626 to install limestone terrace blocks, artificial turf, lighting fixtures, and furnishings on the riverbank site.

The Assiniboine Park Conservancy is receiving $500,000 to help develop The Leaf attraction, and another $500,000 to build outdoor public areas to connect to the Outdoor Gardens at The Leaf.

The long list of projects getting a boost includes places like Pineridge Hollow to develop 12 acres of forest space for recreational activities, the Park Theatre to improve accessibility and implement post-pandemic health measures, and Snoman Inc. to create snowmobile trails in rural and Northwestern Manitoba.

The Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada, Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre, Fort Whyte Alive, Mennonite Heritage Village, Winnipeg Trails Association, and Women Healing for Change are among a few of the other projects included in the list.

The federal dollars are coming from the Tourism Relief Fund, Canada Community Revitalization Fund, and Regional Relief and Recovery Fund programs.

A full list of the projects to receive funding can be found online.